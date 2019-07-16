WORLD
The Trump Presidency: Congresswomen denounce Trump's racist comments
Is the president of the United States a racist? The question is being asked again after Donald Trump told four non-white members of Congress they can go back to their countries. During his two and half years in the White House, Trump has used incendiary language before. He understands how it's received by his base. As a candidate he promised to be the anti-politician who would clear the swamp of politics in Washington. As a president, he plays the game of politics in the most divisive way. Lionel Donovan reports. #Trump #Racism #USCongress
July 16, 2019
