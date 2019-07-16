Why is the UAE Winding Down in Yemen?

The UAE is a military linchpin in Yemen. A crucial component of the Saudi led coalition, providing thousands of ground troops, weapons and financial assistance as they fight Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Now the Emiratis say they want to wind down their involvement in one of the Middle East's most brutal wars. But why? Guests: Mohamed al Qubaiban Saudi and Gulf Affairs Analyst Gamal Gasim Middle East Studies Professor at Grand Valley State University Ibraham Qatabi Co-founder of the Yemeni American Coalition for Change