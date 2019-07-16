WORLD
A Night of Defiance: Turkey marks third anniversary of failed coup
Turkey has marked the third anniversary of a failed coup. On July the 15th, 2016, 251 people were killed and more than two thousand injured. Security forces loyal to the government and hundreds of thousands of unarmed civilians helped defeat a military takeover. There have been commemorative events across the country. Our correspondent Abubakr al Shamahi reports. #Turkey #July15 #Erdogan
July 16, 2019
