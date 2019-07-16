WORLD
Return to Woodstock | 26th Istanbul Jazz Festival: Aydin Esen | Wildflowers
In this episode of Showcase; Nejat Sati: Wildflowers 01:02 26th Istanbul Jazz Festival: Aydin Esen 04:01 Aydin Esen, Composer, Key Board Player and Pianist 04:58 TRT's 12 Punto Script Days 09:27 Return to Woodstock 12:53 Jamila Ephron, Producer / Co-Director of Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation 14:01 Hamlet through Ophelia's Eyes 19:13 #Woodstock #Wildflowers #Jazz
Return to Woodstock | 26th Istanbul Jazz Festival: Aydin Esen | Wildflowers
July 16, 2019
