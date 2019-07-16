WORLD
July 15: Remembering the events at Ataturk Airport
On the third anniversary of the failed coup of 2016, Turkey remembers the events of the night in which 251 were killed and more than 2,200 injured. At Ataturk Airport, where people fought against the coup soldiers, a commemoration ceremony was held and thousands attended. We joined them to remember those who lost their lives on July 15 and recall the stories of those who witnessed the night that changed the country.
July 16, 2019
