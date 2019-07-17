Congress Condemns Trump Over Racist Tweets | Who’s Venezuela’s Legitimate Leader?

The US House of Representatives condemned Donald Trump for telling four Congresswomen to go back to where they came from. And a UN report lambastes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government for extrajudicial killings and political detentions. Will it help the opposition topple Maduo’s administration? #Trump #Trump2020 #Racism #tTumpTweets #aoc #IlhanOmar #RashidaTlaib #AyannaPressley #Maduro #Venezuela #Venezuelalibre #JuanGuaido #HumanRights #UnitedNations