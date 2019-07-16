Ongoing protests way heavily on camel trade | Money Talks

Sudanese camel traders tend to live outside the capital, Khartoum. This means they're far away from the uprising that toppled long-time leader Omar al Bashir in April and the protests that continued for months afterwards. But they say trade is still affected by the prolonged demonstrations. Sharon Ogunleye has more. #SudaneseCamelTraders #CamelRacers #SudanProtests