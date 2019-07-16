BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Amazon workers protest for better wages | Money Talks
Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event is in full swing and while that means major savings for millions of customers, it's an extra burden for workers at its distribution centres. Thousands of staff members have used the shopping extravaganza to demand better wages and improved working conditions, striking at locations around the world. #WorkingConditions #Amazon #PrimeDaySales
Amazon workers protest for better wages | Money Talks
July 16, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us