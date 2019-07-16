July 16, 2019
Amazon workers protest for better wages | Money Talks
Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event is in full swing and while that means major savings for millions of customers, it's an extra burden for workers at its distribution centres. Thousands of staff members have used the shopping extravaganza to demand better wages and improved working conditions, striking at locations around the world. #WorkingConditions #Amazon #PrimeDaySales
