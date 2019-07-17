WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Magic of Mariachi
Guadalajara, Mexico. In addition to its great architecture, ancient and contemporary art, cowboys and hundreds of flavours of Tequila, it's also the birthplace of Mariachi music. You'll hear it everywhere; at weddings, baptisms, funerals and special occasions. But it's also performed on streets, across Jalisco state for no reason other than pure pleasure. Mariachi has long been the domain of men, but in Guadalajara these days, it's women who are leading the charge. #Mariachi #Music #Mexico
The Magic of Mariachi
July 17, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us