Turkey’s National Security: US won’t sell Turkey next generation F-35 jets
Four days after Turkey took its first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile system, Donald Trump has admitted it will be extremely hard for the United States to sell F-35 fighters jets to its NATO ally. The US president has described the situation as 'unfair", suggesting it may not be his decision to halt the deal. He certainly appears reluctant to impose sanctions on Ankara. There are indications from Trump has been talking to lawmakers as well as State Department and Pentagon officials to find a solution to what's become a legal issue for his government.
July 17, 2019
