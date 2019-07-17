Trophy hunting: Conservation's best hope?

It’s called Trophy Hunting – the sport of hunting large, rare animals. Many campaigners claim it's pure evil. But some conservationists believe controlled hunting could benefit the survival of species. Can Trophy hunting actually be conservation’s best hope? Joining us at the Roundtable are Mark Jones, Head of Policy, Born Free Foundation; Rob Yorke, Independent environmental commentator and Charlie Jacoby, hunter and presenter on YouTube's Fieldsports Channel. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.