BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Ursula Von der Leyen to head European Commission | Money Talks
For the first time in its 61-year history, the European Union's top job will be held by a woman. EU lawmakers have narrowly endorsed the long-serving German minister, Ursula von der Leyen, as the European Commission's new president. She's promised ambitious social, environmental and immigration reforms.. But as Sarah Morice reports, the new president isn't without controversy. For more, we spoke to Daniel Gros in Brussels. He's the director of the think-tank, the Centre for European Policy Studies. #EuropeanUnion #VonderDerLeyer #ImmigrationReforms
Ursula Von der Leyen to head European Commission | Money Talks
July 17, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us