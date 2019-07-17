Ursula Von der Leyen to head European Commission | Money Talks

For the first time in its 61-year history, the European Union's top job will be held by a woman. EU lawmakers have narrowly endorsed the long-serving German minister, Ursula von der Leyen, as the European Commission's new president. She's promised ambitious social, environmental and immigration reforms.. But as Sarah Morice reports, the new president isn't without controversy. For more, we spoke to Daniel Gros in Brussels. He's the director of the think-tank, the Centre for European Policy Studies. #EuropeanUnion #VonderDerLeyer #ImmigrationReforms