Walkman at 40

Be it on the run, hitting the gym or just chilling, listening to music on the go comes as easy as blinking for us today. But a generation ago it was considered a revolution. That's all thanks to the Walkman. This device that allowed us to listen to our clunky mixed-tapes whenever and wherever we wanted is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month. Kevin Milburn, Senior Lecturer of Human Geography at London South Bank University 00:40 #Walkman #Sony #Music