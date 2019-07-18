Artur Lescher: Suspension

Challenging gravity and imagination are what Brazilian sculptor Artur Lescher has been doing for the past 30 years. His method of suspending heavy objects on wires can be interpreted in many different ways. Now, a retrospective currently on show at Sao Paulo's Pinacoteca is displaying how Lescher's trademark of combining inventiveness, engineering and science come together to create the ultimate paradox. #ArturLescher #Sculptor #Pinacoteca