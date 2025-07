Why is the UK Deploying Warships to the Gulf?

Britain says it’s sending a third warship to the Gulf, but claims it has nothing to do with the recent escalation in tensions with Iran. So why is it deploying at such a sensitive time? Melinda Nucifora reports. #Gulf #Iran #UK #Standoff #GulfTensions #GulfStandoff #USChina #UKIran #IranOilTanker