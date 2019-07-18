North Korea Sanctions: 90 countries import luxury goods to Kim Jong-un

World powers have placed economic and financial sanctions on North Korea in an effort to get Pyongyang to denuclearize. But in an open act of defiance against UN sanctions banning luxury goods, Kim Jong-un frequently shows off his 500 thousand dollar Mercedes. So how do these luxury items get into banned territory? A New York Times report has tracked the routes used to import illicit goods