WORLD
2 MIN READ
The Network - Uncovering facts behind attempted coup in Turkey
To many, it’s the stuff of fiction. In a small town in Pennsylvania, a reclusive Imam is accused of running a global network that peddles influence, corrupts children and buys political favours in more than 100 countries around the globe. Not much is known about the sect. But what we do know is they operate with an unusually high level of secrecy. The Gulen network is in the business of opening schools that attract the elites of society - and also offer scholarships to gifted disadvantaged children. And in many countries, they have powerful friends - often silencing those who speak out against them. This documentary is an examination of the group, its origins and its aims. This is a story with many twists and turns, and many alternative versions of the facts. We follow presenter Andrew Wilson on a global journey that takes in the Gulen network’s headquarters in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania; their global network of schools and test centres; and the hidden money trail of political influence peddling. We look at their expansion efforts in the Balkans, their quest for hearts and minds in Nigeria, and their alleged links to the American CIA. This documentary is a never before seen insight into a global and clandestine network, who some say is responsible for a bloody coup attempt in Turkey that killed hundreds of people. #TheNetwork #FetullahGulen #TurkeyCoup #scientology
The Network - Uncovering facts behind attempted coup in Turkey
July 18, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us