Dragonfly / FaceApp / TrumpIsARacist / Handsome goat – Newsfeed

- Google squash plans for a Chinese friendly search engine code-named Dragonfly - FaceApp is owned by Russians. That has left some people panicking their data is less safe than normal - Donald Trump does nothing when a crowd screams ‘send her home, send her home’ about Ilhan Omar - A goat with two names is called the most handsome goat on the internet. Meet Harini Ramos