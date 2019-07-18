Amazon closes Chinese marketplace business | Money Talks

E-commerce giant Amazon is pulling back its business operations in China, as competition in the world's second- biggest economy heats-up. The world's largest retailer has shut its domestic marketplace there, underscoring how home-grown rivals have made it tough for the company to keep-up. Samantha Vadas reports. We spoke to Kurt Jetta in Plano, Texas. He's the founder and executive chairman of the tech-enabled consumer research firm, TABS Analytics. #Amazon #Ecommerce #Alibaba