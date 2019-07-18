​I KNEW EPSTEIN! “He tried to sleep with my fiancée the night before the wedding!!”

Jeffrey Epstein’s former friend tells Nexus why he turned his back on the rich, well connected sex offender who’s facing new charges of sex-trafficking. We look at the case against him and consider how he got off “so lightly” last time. Also connections to president Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew... what’s going on?!​