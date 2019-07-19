2019 Comic-Con International

San Diego Comic-Con has little to do with comic books. Despite starting out as a celebration of graphic novels in 1970, nowadays the convention sees the world's leading multi-media companies showing off their latest mega-budget movies and TV shows, most of which are based on comics. And Comic-Con 2019 is no different. Brittany N. Williams, Staff Writer at Black Nerd Problems 00:41 #Comiccon #International #Festival