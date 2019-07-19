FK Partizan: A Unique Way of Combining Arts and Sports

Sports in Serbia are notorious for being associated with violence and hooliganism, especially football. but one fan group of the country's popular club, FK Partizan, is taking a very different approach, by combining romanticism and poetry into the game. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to Belgrade to find out if what they're doing is as incredulous as it sounds. #FKPartizan #Football #Belgrade