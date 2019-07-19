July 19, 2019
FK Partizan: A Unique Way of Combining Arts and Sports
Sports in Serbia are notorious for being associated with violence and hooliganism, especially football. but one fan group of the country's popular club, FK Partizan, is taking a very different approach, by combining romanticism and poetry into the game. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to Belgrade to find out if what they're doing is as incredulous as it sounds. #FKPartizan #Football #Belgrade
