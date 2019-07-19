WORLD
South Sudan Reforms: Defence forces to include headscarfs in uniform
The South African National Defence Force is reviewing its policy on uniforms. It's entered into negotiations with the Muslim Judicial Council after a soldier was threatened with dismissal for refusing to remove her hijab. The army says Muslim women will be allowed to wear headscarves with their uniforms while talks continue over a possible permanent change to the policy.
July 19, 2019
