WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protests Hit Puerto Rico Amid Bankruptcy Woes
Puerto Rico is declaring bankruptcy -- the largest by any municipality in American history. And while the government there is trying to dig itself out of a 124 billion dollar hole, protests are erupting on the streets of San Juan over a political scandal that surrounding the local government. Guests: John Mudd Lawyer Jorge Rodriguez Founder and CEO of PACIV Engineering Firm Roberto Luis Lugo Director for Intervention and Programme Development at the Community Umbrella Agency #PuertoRico #bankrupt #SanJuan #protests
Protests Hit Puerto Rico Amid Bankruptcy Woes
July 19, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us