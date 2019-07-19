WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Alan Dershowitz Part of the Epstein Scandal?
It's suspected that there are more than 50 victims of a sex trafficking ring that financier Jeffrey Epstein is accused of setting up. Now, many are wondering how many people were a part of it. We speak to famed OJ Simpson lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, and ask him about the accusations that he’s connected to the scandal. Guests: Alan Dershowitz Lawyer who defended Jeffrey Epstein in a 2008 Yasmeen Hassan Global Executive Director of Equality Now Harry Litman Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Johns. Co-founder of the US Tea Party #Dershowitz #Epstein #SexTrafficking #Trial #Justice #SexCrimes #AlanDershowitz #JeffreyEpstein #Corruption
Is Alan Dershowitz Part of the Epstein Scandal?
July 19, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us