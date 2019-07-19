WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mediterranean Dispute
Tensions are rising in the Eastern Mediterranean between Turkey and its western allies. The European Union recently announced measures against Turkey over its drilling activities off the coast of northern Cyprus. Turkey has rejected the sanctions, saying they are worthless. July 20 marks forty-five years since Turkey’s peace operation, on behalf of Turkish Cypriots. And now with renewed tensions in the region, Turkish Cypriots say they face an uncertain future. Ali Mustafa reports from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. #Turkey #Cyprus #Greece #NorthernCyprus #EasternMediterranean #Mediterranean
Mediterranean Dispute
July 19, 2019
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us