Mediterranean Dispute

Tensions are rising in the Eastern Mediterranean between Turkey and its western allies. The European Union recently announced measures against Turkey over its drilling activities off the coast of northern Cyprus. Turkey has rejected the sanctions, saying they are worthless. July 20 marks forty-five years since Turkey’s peace operation, on behalf of Turkish Cypriots. And now with renewed tensions in the region, Turkish Cypriots say they face an uncertain future. Ali Mustafa reports from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. #Turkey #Cyprus #Greece #NorthernCyprus #EasternMediterranean #Mediterranean