Iran says two British tankers seized

Iran is still holding a Panama-flagged tanker it seized in the Gulf on Sunday. Tehran says it responded to a distress signal from the vessel, but then impounded the ship for allegedly smuggling oil. According to the Revolutionary Guard, the ship was intercepted near Iran's Lark Island, but it's unclear if it's the UAE-based Riah which stopped transmitting its position on Sunday. For more on this story we're joined by Former US Assistant Secretary of Defense Larry Korb, who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress #Iran #USIran #RevolutionaryGuard