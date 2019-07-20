WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran says two British tankers seized
Iran is still holding a Panama-flagged tanker it seized in the Gulf on Sunday. Tehran says it responded to a distress signal from the vessel, but then impounded the ship for allegedly smuggling oil. According to the Revolutionary Guard, the ship was intercepted near Iran's Lark Island, but it's unclear if it's the UAE-based Riah which stopped transmitting its position on Sunday. For more on this story we're joined by Former US Assistant Secretary of Defense Larry Korb, who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress #Iran #USIran #RevolutionaryGuard
Iran says two British tankers seized
July 20, 2019
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us