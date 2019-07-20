July 20, 2019
Gulf Tensions: UK ‘concerned’ after Iran’s seizure of tanker
UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says Iran may be choosing a dangerous path of destabilising behaviour by seizing a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. Hunt's expressed his disappointment to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif earlier on Saturday. Iranian authorities say the vessel collided with a local fishing boat before it was detained and taken to Bandar Abas port.
