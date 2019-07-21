July 21, 2019
Ukraine Elections: Zelenskiy's party set to win snap elections
Ukrainian voters will choose new members of the parliament. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dissolved parliament after a landslide victory in April, bringing elections forward by three months. He was unable to appoint cabinet ministers and start reforms which have to be signed off by lawmakers. Aksel Zaimovic has more from the capital Kiev. #Ukraine #Elections #Zelenskiy
