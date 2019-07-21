WORLD
Mars the next space frontier for humankind
Celebrations have been held in the United States to commemorate 50 years since the first Moon landing. Thousands marked the exact moment Neil Armstrong became the first man to step onto the luna surface. Half a century later, serious attention is being paid the next big space adventure: a manned voyage to Mars. So why did Space exploration fall out of favour for so long and what are the prospects of a successful revival?
July 21, 2019
