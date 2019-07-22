July 22, 2019
India Lunar Mission: India attempts historic south pole moon mission
As the world marked five decades since the first Moon landing, another country is hoping to add an important chapter in space history. India's Space and Research Organisation is gearing up to launch the country's second lunar mission. As Neha Poonia explains - there's a lot riding on this mission. #MoonLanding #India #SpaceResearchOrganisation
