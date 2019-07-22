July 22, 2019
WORLD
Hong Kong Protests: Thousands protest against extradition bill
Protests in Hong Kong took a violent turn on Sunday night. Riot police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse anti-government protesters. The protests in the Chinese territory are now in their seventh week. They're the most serious challenge to Beijing's authority since Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997. Natasha Hussain reports. #HongKong #Protest #China
