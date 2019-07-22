Political leaders: What do we look for?

There is something very different about many of today leaders: from the UK's prime minister in waiting Boris Johnson, to Donald Trump, to the comedian in charge of Ukraine. So what do we look for in a leader? Joining us at the Roundtable is Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic Organisational Psychologist focused on leadership development; Harini Iyengar spokesperson for the UK Women’s Equality Party and Lagun Akinloye, Political Analyst. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.