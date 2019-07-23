WORLD
Why Was a Turkish Diplomat Killed in Erbil?
Two men suspected of his killing have been arrested, but no group has claimed responsibility. For many, though, the most likely perpetrator is the PKK. Ankara vowed to respond, and within a day of the assassination, Turkey's defence minister announced an aerial assault on the Qandil Mountains, saying the PKK had been dealt a deadly blow. It's the latest operation against the terror group, which lost one of its top leaders earlier this month. So, what impact could the Erbil assassination have? Guests: Murat Aslan Security Researcher at SETA Foundation Ahmed Rushdi Foreign Policy Adviser to Iraqi Parliamentary Speaker Hiwa Osman Media Adviser to Former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani #Turkey #PKK #Terror #Politics
July 23, 2019
