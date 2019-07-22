China reforms markets with Nasdaq-style board | Money Talks

China has launched a new tech board in Shanghai that could see billions of dollars flow into start-ups. The 25 firms that debuted on the so-called Star Market shot through the roof on Monday, as demand from investors far outstripped supply. But while many investors are excited about the prospect of more Chinese tech offerings, some analysts warn the bigger picture may not guarantee success for them all. Joel Flynn has more from Hong Kong. #Nasdaq #StarMarket #TechCompanies