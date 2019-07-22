July 22, 2019
Madagascar's vanilla boom attracts villains | Money Talks
The price of vanilla has risen five times in less than five years, making it the second most expensive spice in the world after saffron. Madagascar grows 97-percent of the world's vanilla beans but the price boom as seen farmers fighting to keep their plantations safe. And as Adesewa Josh reports, it's becoming a dangerous business. #Vanilla #Madagascar #ExpensiveSpices
