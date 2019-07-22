BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Madagascar's vanilla boom attracts villains | Money Talks
The price of vanilla has risen five times in less than five years, making it the second most expensive spice in the world after saffron. Madagascar grows 97-percent of the world's vanilla beans but the price boom as seen farmers fighting to keep their plantations safe. And as Adesewa Josh reports, it's becoming a dangerous business. #Vanilla #Madagascar #ExpensiveSpices
Madagascar's vanilla boom attracts villains | Money Talks
July 22, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us