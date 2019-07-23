WORLD
Personification in Art
Dressing our dogs in children's clothes, giving hurricanes female names, and worshipping deities with lion heads and human chests. Since the dawn of time, we've had a tendency to pair human characteristics with non-human beings. Whether it is in ancient mythology, or even found between the pages of a paperback novel humanity's desire to create hybrid creatures goes way back. Teresa Praeauer, Writer 03:37 #Personification #Anthropomorphism #Art
Personification in Art
July 23, 2019
