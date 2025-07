Comic-Con 2019: Wrap-Up | Personification in Art | Sculptures of Casey Curran

In this episode of Showcase; Personification in Art 01:01 Teresa Praeauer, Writer 05:03 Manchester International Festival 11:27 Comic-Con 2019: Wrap-Up 16:39 Mike Reyes, Senior Movie Contributor at Cinemablend 17:33 Sculptures of Casey Curran 23:42 #Comiccon #CaseyCurran #ManchesterFestival