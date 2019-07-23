Gulf Tensions: UK calls for European-led naval force in Gulf

The British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, has proposed a European-led maritime protection force to safeguard commercial vessels in the Gulf. He's also described Iran's seizure of a UK-registered tanker last week, as an act of state piracy. And as Sarah Morice reports, Iran is still refusing to release the ship and its 23 crew members. #Iran #BritishTanker #StenaImpero