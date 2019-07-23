July 23, 2019
US-Pakistan Relations: Leaders discuss ending war in Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump says he believes he and Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan can work together to end the conflict in Afghanistan. Their meeting at the White House was an attempt at a fresh start between Washington and Islamabad, after several years of strained relations. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #DonaldTrump #ImranKhan #Afghanistan
