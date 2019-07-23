The War in Syria: Regime attack target farmers' land

The Syrian regime's offensive on the last rebel-held area in the country has killed more than 600 civilians, according to human rights groups. But the regime isn't just attacking population centres. It's also going after food supplies, and this strategy has made the countryside a prime target. But as Obaida Hitto reports, it hasn't kept away the farmers. #Syria #SyrianWar #WarZones