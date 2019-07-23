The War in Syria: Dozens killed in regime air strikes in Idlib

Meanwhile in Syria, at least 51 people have been killed and dozens wounded, after regime forces, supported by Russian jets, targeted de-escalation zones in opposition-held territories. Residential areas in the towns of Khan Shaykhun and Saraqib were among the zones that were hit in Idlib Province. Sara Firth reports. #Syria #AirStrike #Idlib