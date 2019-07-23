Turkey’s National Security: Rockets hit homes in southern city of Sanliurfa

At least five people have been injured in southern Turkey, after rockets were fired into the country from Syria. One person is reportedly in critical condition. The projectiles came from an area controlled by the US-backed, YPG terror group. One of them landed on the roof of a house. TRT World's Turkey Analyst Yusuf Erim has more. #Turkey #YPG #Syria