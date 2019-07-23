WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s National Security: Rockets hit homes in southern city of Sanliurfa
At least five people have been injured in southern Turkey, after rockets were fired into the country from Syria. One person is reportedly in critical condition. The projectiles came from an area controlled by the US-backed, YPG terror group. One of them landed on the roof of a house. TRT World's Turkey Analyst Yusuf Erim has more. #Turkey #YPG #Syria
Turkey’s National Security: Rockets hit homes in southern city of Sanliurfa
July 23, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us