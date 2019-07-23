WORLD
2 MIN READ
DIFFICULT DIPLOMACY: How hard has it become?
The UK is looking for a new ambassador in Washington - after frank comments about Donald Trump were passed on to the media. In the age of press leaks and wiki leaks - just how difficult has it become to be a diplomat? Joining us at the Roundtable today: Paul Ingram, Executive Director at the British American Security Information Council; Charles Crawford, Former British Ambassador to Bosnia and Serbia and Poland; Christopher Hill, Professor of International Relations at Johns Hopkins University and author of 'The Future of British Foreign Policy'; and on the line from the United States we have Robert Stephen Ford, Former US Ambassador to Algeria and Syria - now a professor at Yale University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 23, 2019
