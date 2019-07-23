July 23, 2019
Discovery Channel turns war into entertainment
"The Discovery Channel's latest show ""Arabia"" shows British adventurer Levison Wood sneaking into a war zone in Yemen. It has sparked a lot of criticism for trivialising the current humanitarian situation but speaks to a long history of Orientalists travelling through the East and painting it as dark, mysterious and dangerous, in order to sell it as entertainment. #Arabia #DiscoveryChannel #EdwardSaid"
