Imran Khan Gets the Trump Treatment | Burying the ‘Nakba’

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan went to Washington. Did his meeting at the White House help restore aid to his crippled economy? And Israeli officials are reportedly hiding documents from the Palestinian exodus of 1948. #Pakistan #ImranKhan #Trump #Washington #Economy #Israel #Palestine #IsraelSupressesTruth ##PalestineOccupee