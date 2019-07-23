BIZTECH
US, Turkey seek ways to boost bilateral trade to $100B | Money Talks
Officials and businesses from Turkey and the US are trying to figure out how to more than triple trade between the two countries at a roundtable in Istanbul, this after US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they want to increase the exchange of goods and services from $20 billion in 2018 to $100 billion within a few years. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir caught up with Anderson Economic Group President, Patrick Anderson at the event and began by asking how such an ambitious trade target may be met.
July 23, 2019
