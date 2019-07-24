July 24, 2019
French bottle deposit scheme receives criticism | Money Talks
The French government wants to introduce a bottle deposit scheme in a bid to cut down on plastic waste. Denmark, Germany and Croatia have launched similar projects. But the initiative faces fierce opposition from industry players who want to know how it will be implemented. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports from Paris. #BottleDepositScheme #PlasticWaste #Paris
