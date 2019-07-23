BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans call for governor’s resignation
Hundreds of thousands of people have been demonstrating in the US territory of Puerto Rico, demanding the resignation of the island's governor, Ricardo Rossello. He said he would not be standing down, despite leaked online messages that have caused widespread criticism. It's also allowed people from many backgrounds on the Caribbean island to express their dissatisfaction with the government, and the slow recovery from Hurricane Maria two years ago. Francis Collings has more. Felix Cordova joined us from San Juan in Puerto Rico. He's a professor at the Center for Advanced Studies on Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. #PuertoRico #RicardoRosello #HurricaneMaria
Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans call for governor’s resignation
July 23, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us